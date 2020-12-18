Franklin County does not have many current or former residents who reached the level of a general in the Army or Air Force, or an admiral in the Navy. It is a very select group.
One of the members of that select club, Maj. Gen. William L. Nicholson III, died in late November at age 94 in Alexandria, Va. He led an exemplary life and served his country with distinction.
When he was 14 years old, the Nicholson family moved from St. Louis to Union where Nicholson attended high school.
A gifted athlete, Nicholson was on the starting five of one of the greatest Wildcat basketball teams in the school’s history. The 1943-44 team compiled a 26-4 record, winning conference and regional tournaments, as well as the state consolation title. Back in those days, there was only one enrollment class in state championship competition and to even make it to the state finals was quite an achievement.
The other starters on that great team were Homer Branson, an all-stater, Bill Jacobsmeyer, Eldo Frueh and Earl Strain. Reserves were Walter Luchsinger, Donald Diestelkamp, Albert Danz, John Ham and Eldo Kappelmann. The team was coached by Bill Bunge.
The team was deservingly inducted into Union High School’s first Hall of Fame in 2017.
With World War II in full force in 1944, Nicholson enlisted in the Army Air Forces as an aviation cadet. When the war ended, he played professional baseball and reached the AAA in the Cardinals farm system.
After the war, he attended St. Louis University’s Parks College, earning a B.S. degree in aeronautical engineering and meteorology in 1950. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force and returned to active duty in September 1950.
In 1951 he received his pilot’s wings. He later continued his Air Force education at the Air Command and Staff College and the National War College.
In March 1952, while serving in the Korean War, his F-84 jet fighter was shot down over enemy territory in North Korea. He evaded capture and returned to his unit to finish out his tour of duty. Later in the Vietnam War, he flew 200 combat missions.
Nicholson held many command positions during his long career in the Air Force, both in the states and overseas. He had a chest full of decorations. He was promoted to major general in 1977 and was named director of the Defense Mapping Agency, serving in that post until his retirement in July 1981.
He was married for 58 years to the late Wanda Loyd Nicholson of Union. He is survived by two daughters and three grandsons. The family is accepting donations to establish an athletic scholarship at Union High School in Nicholson’s name.
A complete obituary can be found in the Dec. 9 issue of The Missourian.
Nicholson served his country with valor. Like so many members of the greatest generation, he answered the call to serve his country and in doing so gave new meaning to the words courage, sacrifice and honor.