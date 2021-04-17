Last week we used this space to lament the pitiful voter turnout in the recent municipal elections. We made the point that it isn’t good for democracy when only a handful of the electorate choose those who will make very meaningful decisions on how local governments distribute services and spend the tax dollars they control.
What we failed to do in that commentary is thank the voters who did turn out to cast a ballot — all 6.88 percent of you.
And, just as importantly, we failed to thank the candidates who ran for the offices on the ballot. Those who are willing to serve on these boards, councils and wield the gavel in the mayor’s chair deserve our respect, appreciation and applause.
Without those willing to serve, representative democracy doesn’t work. It’s as simple as that.
It takes guts to run for any political office these days — even local offices. The nastiness that has overtaken national and state politics has seeped down to the local level. There is no shortage of critics willing to tell those who serve in public office they know better. The invention of social media has made the job even tougher.
That’s why we should be grateful for the people still interested in public service. Most local candidates are motivated by the simple desire to give something back to the community.
Cozy Bailey, the new mayor of St. Clair, fits that bill. Bailey won a three-way race for mayor by less than 20 votes. A native of St. Clair, Bailey has been active in the St. Clair community for years. She has been involved with the St. Clair school district, the chamber of commerce, the downtown district and the St. Clair Historical Museum.
She isn’t trying to change the world, just better her community. Most of the candidates who serve in local offices are orientated that way. They care about their communities and want to do something about it. They certainly don’t do it for the money. Serving on a school board isn’t going to pay the rent.
Americans are more cynical about politics than ever before. We all get tunnel vision now and then. But we should never forget the vital role local public officials play in democracy. We should support and encourage them. That’s not to say critics aren’t important to keep local government on its toes and accountable.
But let’s not forget that we need local elected officials. Most simply, they want to do what is in the best interest of the community.