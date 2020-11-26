Thanksgiving is upon us, the traditional time of year to count blessings and give thanks.
Yet, it’s hard to recall a more stressful and anxiety-filled Thanksgiving holiday in recent memory.
The time of the year traditionally reserved for family, food and joyful gatherings has been overshadowed by a global pandemic that already has claimed more than 250,000 American lives and, by most metrics, is getting worse in the United States. The situation is so precarious the CDC is urging citizens not to travel for Thanksgiving.
Holidays take on a different aura in a public health crisis. There is a real sense of unease — even dread — this Thanksgiving.
Part of that has to do with the fact that we live in a nation that is divided and filled with hatred, fear and strife over the election and just about everything else. How divided? There are many in our county who fervently believe the coronavirus is a hoax, just more fake news. We can’t even agree that COVID-19 is real.
With all that is going on right now, a holiday about gratitude feels a little strange. Many of us are struggling to find a reason to be thankful for anything.
But all is not lost. Even in these unprecedented times, there is plenty to be thankful for. You may have to dig a little deeper. Start with the pandemic.
The coronavirus is raging, but recent reports indicate a vaccine is in reach. If successful, it will have been created in record time. In the history of medicine, rarely has a vaccine been developed in less than five years. This one will be created in less than one.
We are thankful for the scientists and researchers who are poised to pull this off. We live in an era of stunning scientific achievement, and America is leading the world in discovery. Be grateful for that.
Give thanks for the thousands of exhausted health care workers — physicians, nurses, technicians and hospital support staff, as well as first responders who are on the front lines of the battle with the coronavirus. They risk their own lives to save the lives of others. Their selfless commitment and professionalism is awe-inspiring. Wear a face mask in solidarity with them and say a prayer for them.
Speaking of awe-inspiring, be thankful to live in a community that rises to the challenge when the situation calls for it. A week ago, the Franklin County Area United Way announced its annual campaign — which had been marked by economic upheaval and uncertainty due to the pandemic — had raised more than $1,090,000.
The result is the 53 partner agencies the United Way serves will be able to do their critical work at a time when many of their clients need them more than ever. Be grateful for this truly remarkable achievement.
For that matter, be thankful for the ordinary people in our community who do extraordinary things. If you read our recent “Local Heroes” special section, you know the expression “heroes don’t always wear capes” is right on the money. Real heroes live right here in our community and they do some pretty special things. They are the inspiration we need right now to cope with pandemic fatigue.
When you get down to it, there is a lot to be thankful for. The presidential election was exhausting and has torn the country asunder, but it was the most secure in American history, which is reassuring. Be thankful for our democracy and those who administer and defend it. While bruised and battered, it’s still the best system for governing in the world.
Be grateful to teachers and educators for their dedication to education and their ability to adapt to unusual learning environments.
On a personal note, we are deeply thankful for our advertisers and subscribers. We appreciate them sticking with us during an unusually challenging year. We wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for their continued investment in us.
The importance of local newspapers has never been more evident than in the past year. Even though the major stories of the year were national — COVID, the elections, the economy, racial injustice and more — the impact has always been local.
Finally, we are grateful for Dolly Parton. Yes, that’s right, Dolly Parton.
While that may seem a little random, the country music superstar and indisputable national treasure deserves our gratitude for, well, just being Dolly.
In perilous times this country needs a champion — someone to turn our quarantine-addled eyes to as the Washington Post put it.
That person is Dolly, who has lifted our spirits immeasurably during these dark days with her music, grace and presence. Is there anyone more universally loved by Americans than Dolly?
Was anyone surprised Dolly made the news for her $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for coronavirus research, which helped lead to the Moderna vaccine discovery?
Whiskeyriff recently described Dolly this way: “Who else in the country is loved by both men and women, old and young, Democrat and Republican, city slickers and country folks alike? And in these dark times, it seems like Dolly is the one person who can unite all of us and shine bright through the chaos.”
Dolly has always shined bright. She is grace personified. She has staying power.
Life is better with Dolly in it. We’re grateful that when times are tough, we have a north star to guide us along the way.
Happy Thanksgiving. Stay safe!