Whenever there is a delay in reporting election results, it’s an emotional downer, especially in the outcome of a presidential race. The delay in counting ballots in some states in the Trump-Biden race and the filing of lawsuits alleging irregularities in the voting process have taken away some of the excitement from the eventual outcome.
But there is one satisfying aspect of the elections that most people are enjoying. It is that regardless of the outcome, it’s over. The campaign was too long, too expensive, and added to the division that exists in the country.
The political status of membership in Congress wasn’t changed that much, and it is likely what we’ve been seeing in both Houses will continue — more disagreement.
Missouri escaped the current discord in the voting process that is the subject of lawsuits in some states. There are no disputes as to the outcomes in Missouri races. Our state went about the way political observers predicted. There were few surprises.
The large turnout of voters was expected because of the strong feelings about the candidates in many of the races and about issues. The overriding national issue is the pandemic that continues to plague the country and has caused much controversy as to protective measures, tracing and having adequate resources to treat victims.
The disappointments, as in any election outcomes, must be overcome and above all, hope for the best in the future should be the attitude. For the many problems, it’s better to be part of the solution than to be a persistent faultfinder.