Since this was written before Tuesday, we can’t comment definitively on how our local election authorities performed on Election Day.
Missouri election officials are predicting the state’s largest voter turnout in decades, according to the Associated Press, so election officials will be tested.
But we can pay a compliment to Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker and his team for the professional way they processed a record number of absentee ballots.
Baker is the chief election authority for the county and its political subdivisions, and is responsible for conducting all public elections held in the county.
Lines were long at the clerk’s office leading up to Tuesday and from what we’ve seen and heard, Baker’s staff did a yeoman’s job of processing those ballots and assisting voters.
If you voted absentee, you likely saw Baker in the lobby of the clerk’s office directing traffic, answering questions and assisting his staff in the voting process. He was front and center, leading his staff to ensure that everyone had an opportunity to participate in this election.
This year that included voters with physical disabilities or the elderly who were unable to enter the clerk’s office without assistance, and even those who were quarantined because of the coronavirus. Baker accomplished this by way of curbside voting — something that hadn’t been utilized in Franklin County before.
Not every election authority was able to offer curbside voting service this year. Curbside voting is labor intensive. But Baker saw a need and pursued a grant to hire additional staff to process ballots from a designated parking spot outside the county government center to his office.
Curbside voting was popular. Baker said when he started the service in late September, his office was processing about 15 cars a day. On Monday, more than 125 voters took advantage of curbside voting, according to Baker.
We applaud Baker and his staff for going above and beyond in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s election. We appreciate his foresight in making curbside voting available during a pandemic and for making it easier for everyone to cast a ballot.