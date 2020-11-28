The holiday shopping season is underway. If you’re inclined to shop this weekend, we encourage you to visit one of our community’s many small businesses. Now, more than ever, they could use your support.
Everyone is aware of Black Friday. But, hopefully, you know the following day is “Small Business Saturday.” Created by American Express in 2010, this campaign celebrates small businesses and encourages consumers to participate in the shop small movement in their local communities.
The campaign has caught on, which is important, because too often, we take our local small businesses for granted. We shouldn’t. Healthy communities depend on healthy economies, and small businesses are the backbone of local economies.
Our nation’s more than 30 million small businesses are a key part of the U.S. economy, employing nearly half the private-sector workforce and creating two-thirds of all net new jobs in America, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
In many ways, small businesses are the glue that holds our communities together. They help fund the local tax base, support local nonprofits like the United Way and create jobs. They are the sponsors of little league teams, 4-H clubs and Scout troops.
Here is something to consider before shopping. Surveys show for every dollar you spend at an independent local business, more of that money stays in your community than if you spent that buck with a national business.
A 2018 study revealed that for every dollar spent at a small business, roughly 67 percent stays in the community. The percentage can be even higher for locally owned restaurants. A chain store recirculates only around 14 percent back to the local community.
If you care about the vitality of our local economy, shop local.
Small businesses set our communities apart. They help define and sustain our neighborhoods. You can find the same big-box retailers and chain restaurants in many cities throughout the state. We don’t begrudge them, we appreciate what they add to our retail base. But it’s the small businesses that give our communities character, personality and diversity. They provide the spice. Plus, they are owned by and employ local people who typically work harder to provide exceptional customer service and a superior shopping experience. They don’t have a choice if they want to compete against the big guys in a hypercompetitive retail environment.
But small businesses are hurting right now because of the coronavirus. The truth is many are fighting for their lives. Some are just one missed payment away from going out of business. At a time when it is easier than ever to shop online, small businesses are struggling to stay afloat as they deal with fewer shoppers and health-related restrictions.
Shopping at a small business is something we should consider all year long. But especially this weekend, we invite you to Shop Small. Our local small businesses are depending on us more than ever.