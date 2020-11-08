We commend Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and other Republicans who are pushing back on President Trump’s election claims and urging restraint and patience.
In a Thursday news conference, President Trump claimed he won several swing states still in dispute while alleging widespread fraud in the election. He said those states were trying to “steal” the election.
Simultaneously, the president and his eldest son, Don Jr., are demanding Republicans support his campaign to paint the election as fraudulent and stolen.
The president’s remarks drew immediate criticism, including from some Republicans. The condemnation grew on Friday as it became clearer Biden had won the necessary electoral votes to win the election.
Blunt, who chairs the Senate Rules Committee, which oversees election law, said earlier in the week that every state should ensure that every legal vote gets counted.
Later he urged patience from voters and the media, saying that “the president should turn this discussion over to his lawyers. And if they have a case to make, there’s a process where they make that.”
Blunt’s comments were more measured than other Republicans like Rep. Will Hurd of Texas who blasted the president.
“A sitting president undermining our political process and questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous and wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon,” Hurd said in a tweet. “Every American should have his or her vote counted.”
Grace was never Trump’s strong suit and he has made it clear he detests losing, but the president is being reckless. It is as Hurd said, dangerous and wrong. There’s no evidence of widespread illegal votes in any state.
We appreciate the Republicans who have the guts to say so.