Most new presidents of the United States have faced challenging issues when assuming a chair in the Oval Office. Joe Biden is no different.
Not only is the outgoing president refusing to cooperate in the customary transition of office, elements of Biden’s own party are aggressively trying to influence the direction of his administration through his cabinet selections.
Biden made his mark in Washington as a moderate driven by pragmatism and deal-making. He emerged from a crowded primary field by opposing liberal policy proposals like “Medicare for All” and the “Green New Deal.”
Biden told everyone — the left included — exactly what sort of president he would be. He said he believed Trump was an anomaly, that Republicans were good people who could be dealt with in a post-Trump era, and that deal-making and centrist politics were the right way forward, as CNN noted.
If he sticks to his guns, his administration will be fine. So far, he has done just that in terms of the names he has floated to be in his cabinet and on his team. They are mostly Biden insiders. Pundits have called them boring, but none of them are flame-throwers or extremists. He is going with people he knows and worked with in the past.
Nevertheless, radicals in the Democratic Party already are applying pressure on him to appoint people to push their agenda.
The left-leaning think tank Progressive Change Institute, along with more than 40 activist groups, have released a list of 400 progressive policy experts they want Biden to bring into his administration. Some have written letters urging the president-elect not to name any corporate people to key cabinet posts.
The Associated Press said this is the beginning round over the future of the Democratic Party.
Is Joe Biden strong enough to withstand the expected agenda assault of the radicals in his party? Time will tell. It’s early, but so far, so good.
Axois said Biden is obsessed with bringing stability and conventional sanity back to governance. We could use that right now. Biden appreciates that a radical agenda would create added division in the country.
If he is able to stay that course, he stands a chance of healing this country.