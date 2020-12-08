The Missourian's View: Local Decisions Shouldn't Be Second-Guessed By State Legislators

A few weeks ago, Gov. Mike Parson was in Washington arguing for local control. He didn’t equivocate. When it comes to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Republican governor said the decisions need to be made at the local level and he would support whatever decision local authorities make.
“That’s the way it should be,” Parson added.
That’s the way it used to be anyway. There was a time when Republican orthodoxy held dear the belief that local control is best. That’s why generations of American conservatives stressed the virtue of moving governmental power closer to the people.
But hot-button issues have a way of making some Republicans shuck orthodoxy when they disagree with local decisions. It is occurring with increasing frequency as Republicans, who hold supermajorities in the state Legislature, push preemption laws, which prevent cities, towns and counties from adopting policies that diverge from those of the state.
The latest edition of Jefferson City knows best is brought to you by a bevy of Republican lawmakers upset over St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s aggressive crackdown on restaurants and bars after COVID-19 cases spiked there. They want the state to retain authority to override local COVID-19 restrictions.
The GOP lawmakers held a press conference at one of the St. Louis County bars that was issued a warning by the county for disobeying local health orders to announce they were going to push for legislation that would limit countywide shutdown orders like the ones Page implemented.
The Kansas City Star asked one of the GOP legislators, Rep. David Gregory, if the proposed legislation flew in the face of local control? “I completely see the argument,” Gregory said. “But I just simply don’t agree with it.”
We get it. No one likes wearing a mask or any other coronavirus restriction for that matter. Bars and restaurants have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. Many have gone out of business.
But the issue is, who should have the say on implementing local COVID-19 mitigation efforts — the state or local authorities? Parson says local authorities should make the call. This group of lawmakers argue they know best.
We think Parson’s view is right — the buck stops with local governments. We may not agree with all of Page’s restrictions and likely wouldn’t support them here in Franklin County.
But, he was duly elected and if people don’t like his leadership, they can vote him out or challenge the restrictions in court. By the way, Page easily won in his election bid this past year and the restrictions he implemented have survived every court challenge.
Call us old school, but our view is local decisions shouldn’t be second-guessed by state legislators. They should respect local decisions even when they disagree with them. If you don’t like St. Louis County’s rules, don’t go there.
The Legislature shouldn’t have the power to create, destroy or modify any form of local government whenever they like. We don’t need the heavy hand of the state telling us what to do.