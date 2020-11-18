News that the Franklin County Area United Way cleared over a million dollars in its annual fundraising drive during a pandemic is nothing short of remarkable.
It is a testament to the generosity of the community and the faith in the United Way organization and its cadre of dedicated volunteers.
Even in a pandemic occasioned by business shutdowns, furloughs and school closings, the community came through in a huge way. All we can say is “Wow!”
The coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of stress, but it also has revealed some incredible moments. This is one of them.
In past years, the United Way would announce an auspicious fundraising goal and challenge the business community and others to hit it. The community would rise to the challenge and surpass the goal.
Officials said this year they were tempering their expectations due to the coronavirus pandemic and would be pleased no matter the amount raised.
United Way leaders were forced to adjust their fund-raising. They didn’t set a fundraising goal. The plan was simply to raise as much as they could to help as many people as they could.
On Monday, United Way officials announced they had raised more than $1,090,000.
The idea of any campaign is to succeed and this campaign succeeded in a big way against strong odds. Once again, the community rose to the challenge.
The result is the 53 partner agencies the United Way serves will be in a position to do their critical work at a time when many of their clients need them more than ever. If there was ever a time to hit a home run in a fund-raising campaign, this was it.
Congratulations to the United Way board and especially to Phillip Kleekamp and Mary Shofner, the co-chairs of this year’s campaign. Our hats are off to you and this incredible achievement!