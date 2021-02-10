You’re only a heartbeat away from being homeless.
That’s how Annette Door described her life-altering descent from a gainfully employed insurance broker with a nice home, to a homeless person, living in her truck while hoping she has enough gas money to keep the heater running on cold nights.
Door’s situation, which she relayed in an interview in the weekend Missourian, is not uncommon. The disquieting truth is many of our neighbors are only a heartbeat away from being homeless. Or a medical emergency away. Or a pink slip away. Or a divorce away. Or an eviction notice away.
There are many paths to homelessness. And while it is difficult to fully capture the state of homelessness in our county, those who track the population say the numbers are growing. One official with the Franklin County Community Resource Board called it an “emerging crisis.”
The problem comes into sharp focus during inclement weather. Demand for rooms at a local hotel that is being used as an overnight warming shelter for the homeless has skyrocketed as temperatures plummet, according to the Resource Board.
Last year, the group used available space at Mercy Hospital Washington to accommodate some 200 people over the course of the winter. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the program was moved to the hotel this year. In January alone, the Resource Board had 395 people stay overnight at the hotel.
This latest spike arises in part from a pandemic-battered economy that hasn’t been kind to the poor and a shortage of housing units that low-income people can afford. And as the gap between income and housing costs grows, more people face homelessness.
Many of the homeless in this area are employed but can’t save enough money for the deposit and first month’s rent for an apartment. Some make enough to pay a hotel weekly fee, others couch hop, park their cars in various locations each night, sleep in tents, dumpsters, garages and storage sheds.
Many sleep in downtown storefronts or common areas of buildings. The homeless man who was caught sleeping inside Washington City Hall for weeks in 2018 had been sleeping in a staircase on the southern side of the building when he noticed a key left in the door.
The state of homelessness in our area is illuminated by another telling statistic — there were more than 500 students within Franklin County without a permanent address during the 2018-2019 school year. That should give everyone who cares about this area pause.
Missourian Features Editor Laura Miserez wrote about the homeless liaisons who are working within local schools to provide stability to these students in a separate story in the weekend Missourian.
The good news is there are some very dedicated people working on this issue. Their goal is to develop a more comprehensive crisis response system to replace the piecemeal efforts that various agencies, churches and others have devoted to the homeless in the past.
But that will take time, more advocacy, funding and ultimately, dedicated personnel. That is the long-range goal. Right now, the Resource Board is simply focussed on finding enough money to provide shelter for the homeless the rest of this winter.
The immediate need is keeping people from freezing to death. The organization has launched an emergency fundraising cam-paign to raise $20,000, which is what it estimates it will take to provide enough hotel rooms for the rest of the winter.
You can help.