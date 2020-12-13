The Missourian's View: Have American's Become Less Interested in Afghanistan?

Americans appear to have lost interest in our war in Afghanistan. It’s not front page news now nor is it given much priority in televised newscasts.
Is it because it has been a 19-year struggle with no end in sight? Is it because the mission is unclear? Is it because American casualties have been decreasing? Is it because of American troop withdrawals?
Whatever the reason or reasons, the Afghanistan war is a lower shelf issue now. President Trump has announced plans for a reduction of 2,500 U.S. troops by early January. Even that news hasn’t generated much interest. During the presidential debates it was not much of an issue, and President-elect Joe Biden has not given any detailed plans he has for continued operations in the country.
A recent poll by the National Opinion Research Center on behalf of The Wall Street Journal indicated Americans are not paying much attention to the war. In a commentary in the WSJ, 41 percent of the respondents had no opinion on whether the U.S. has accomplished its goals in Afghanistan.
A deal of sorts has been made with the Taliban. It included troop reductions by the U.S. The Taliban has not fully lived up to its part to be peaceful. We are still suffering some casualties as warfare erupts on a small scale off and on, which may be due to the fact that the Taliban can’t control all of the opposition.
Few Americans — 22 percent — believe America has been successful in its mission, according to the WSJ poll.
What about the military units left behind in Afghanistan? Are they secure? Do we have plans to support them if attacks occur?
It’s not easy to quantify the success of our operations in Afghanistan. To the extent that there hasn’t been any attacks on U.S. soil by the Taliban since military operations began there you can argue our involvement has been successful.
But has it been worth the cost? Do Americans care?
While American interest may be waning in this conflict, our nation owes it to those 2,354 American service members and 1,720 U.S. civilian contractors who have died and the more than 23,320 Americans who have been wounded in action during this decades-long war to see this conflict through.