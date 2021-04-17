Local employers are struggling to find workers. There are plenty of open jobs but few people willing to take them.
That’s the gist of a story Missourian business reporter Elena Cruz wrote in Wednesday’s edition about the local economy.
It’s the same case across the state and the nation. The National Federation of Independent Business said that 40 percent of small businesses surveyed in February reported they had jobs they couldn’t fill.
That seasonally adjusted number is the highest seen in the history of the NFIB data series, which goes back to 1974. It’s higher than February 2020, when the unemployment rate tied a half-century low of 3.5 percent, or the late 1990s, when the dot-com sector was booming, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.
There are telltale signs the economy is on the mend. U.S. Department of Labor department data showed job openings at a five-month high, and job search site Indeed recently reported that job postings are back to pre-pandemic levels.
It is a curious fact of life for many local businesses — although millions of Americans are still out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries are thriving and eager to hire. They just can’t find the workers.
So many businesses are resorting to paying signing bonuses and offering other incentives to attract new employees. And they are increasing wages. According to the NFIB, 25 percent of businesses said they already have raised pay, and another 19 percent plan to do so. Obviously that’s good for workers.
Still, a labor shortage persists.
Some employers blame the shortage on enhanced unemployment benefits that were part of the past two federal stimulus packages. They say the higher benefits act as a disincentive for some workers who could work but are choosing to survive on extended unemployment benefits instead.
Economists say the real problem is that many of the job openings are in industries that require in-person work, like construction, delivery services or manufacturing. Those aren’t the types of jobs Americans want right now in the midst of a pandemic. Many job seekers are looking for remote work.
Another harsh reality is that the U.S. economy doesn’t have enough skilled workers — which was true before the pandemic hit. Every day around 10,000 baby boomers retire. Finding enough qualified people to fill those jobs is a serious challenge, which has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.
The labor shortage is another hurdle local businesses are going to have to navigate on the road back to full recovery and business as usual post-pandemic.
It’s an ongoing struggle.