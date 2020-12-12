After 34 years, Dustin Edwards deserves to know what happened to his mother.
Thanks to fresh evidence uncovered by a newly formed cold case unit with roots in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, he may finally get some peace of mind.
Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the formation of a new cold case unit at a press conference in St. Louis. Schmitt used the presser to announce that a suspect had been charged in the 1986 death of Dustin’s mother, Kristen Edwards, whose body was discovered about a mile from the horse farm in rural Franklin County where she lived with her family.
Edwards was 25 at the time of her death. Schmitt described her as “a mother of a 2-year-old son, a wife, a lover of horses, a co-manager of a farm with her husband and devoutly religious.” The shocking nature of the crime stunned the community.
Edwards’ murder has been particularly frustrating for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, which has been investigating the case for years. It was one of the reasons why Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton formed a cold case squad in 2018. Schmitt credited Pelton’s cold case unit for “making” the Edwards’ case and for inspiring him to form his own cold case team.
Pelton indeed deserves credit for his commitment to working cold cases and never forgetting the victims of unsolved crimes, even the ones that are decades old.
Cold case squads are forming across the country as new technology and DNA availability make it possible to re-examine long-abandoned crimes, many of them homicides. Pelton had the foresight to convene one, staff it with seasoned investigators, including former Sheriff Gary Toelke, and put resources behind it.
Pelton also deserves credit for his willingness to engage other investigators and departments in his pursuit of justice in cold cases. Sometimes a fresh set of eyes is exactly what a cold case requires. As he aptly put it, “good things happen when you collaborate.”
The charge in Edwards’ death was the first to be filed by Schmitt’s cold case unit. We are confident it won’t be the last. The unit is being led by two former U.S. attorneys, Tom Dittmeier and Dean Hogue, who Schmitt coaxed out of retirement. They are among the best in the business and give the cold case unit instant credibility and firepower.
These former U.S. attorneys, like Pelton’s Franklin County cold case investigators, could put their feet up and enjoy retirement. Instead, they are working to ensure time doesn’t absolve the perpetrators of these cold case crimes. Good for them and for us.
Just like Dustin Edwards, there are dozens of other family members of victims in cold cases across the state who deserve answers. We hope Schmitt’s and Pelton’s units eventually bring them some modicum of closure.