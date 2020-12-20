With Christmas approaching, we look forward to the joy the holiday season can bring, particularly after this dreadful year.
While this holiday season may be different from years past because of the coronavirus, a lot of smaller, socially distanced gatherings may still involve alcohol.
Please be responsible this holiday season — don’t drink and drive. The last thing any of us needs is another drunk driver.
Law enforcement is targeting drunk drivers with stepped-up patrols from now through New Year’s Day. They are on the look- out for impaired drivers. They know the Christmas and New Year’s holidays mean more impaired drivers on our roadways.
The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Statewide reminded us that 51 people were killed and 261 seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes between Dec. 10, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020.
Twelve of the fatalities and 40 of the serious injuries involved a substance-impaired driver. That equates to potentially over 300 families whose lives were changed in an instant during what should be the most wonderful time of the year.
It’s time to change the numbers. The solution isn’t complicated — just don’t drink and drive. If you are going to celebrate over the holidays designate a sober driver or call a ride to avoid driving impaired. Just don’t get behind the wheel if you have been drinking. And remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.
While being arrested for a DWI charge can end up costing you thousands of dollars and time in jail, there is no price tag you can place on a human life.
Please be responsible this holiday season.