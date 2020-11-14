It was heartening to see the warm display of patriotism shown by area students during Veterans Day parades Wednesday.
Traditional Veterans Day assemblies were canceled or curtailed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several substitute parades were noteworthy for the enthusiastic appreciation shown to mobile vets by students across the county.
Students cheered and waved American flags and “thank-you” signs as vets rolled by schools in Washington, Union and Beaufort.
In Washington, the Hometown Heroes Tour began at American Legion Post 218 before passing six schools. The parade took about an hour to pass by all the schools. Similar parades were held at Prairie Dell Elementary School in Union and Beaufort Elementary School.
The vets we spoke with were impressed and humbled by the show of support. It was a reminder that even in the midst of a public health crisis, a divisive election marked by bitter partisanship and a hobbled economy, gratitude for those who served in our armed services is still alive and well.
The outpouring of support for our veterans also is a reminder that there are things that can unite us as a country, even during these challenging times. Showing respect and keeping our promises to our nation’s heroes is an issue all Americans can get behind. Every American, Republican or Democrat, has a sacred responsibility to our veterans — not just on Veterans Day, but every day.
We owe it to our veterans to make sure they are getting the help they need, especially during this difficult time. That includes making sure veterans have access to the health care they need during this crisis, whether that is COVID testing, treatment for mental health services, or oversight of the VA’s long-term care system.
This work has taken on an even greater importance during the pandemic and associated recession. Many veterans suffer from mental health challenges stemming from their experiences in combat. The pandemic has exacerbated these challenges. Regrettably, wait times for appointments at VA medical facilities continue to prevent veterans from accessing treatment and testing when they need it.
American veterans are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because of their age and underlying health conditions, some of which can be traced to exposure to the Vietnam-era defoliant Agent Orange and smoke and chemicals from burning oil fields in the Persian Gulf.
Sadly, as the Associated Press reported, celebrations marking Veterans Day gave way to somber virtual gatherings as many of the nation’s veterans homes barred visitors to protect their residents from the surging coronavirus that has killed thousands of former members of the U.S. military.
More than 4,200 veterans have died from COVID-19 at hospitals and homes run by the Department of Veterans Affairs, and nearly 85,000 have been infected, according to the department.
That death toll does not include an untold number who have died in private or state-run veterans facilities, including 98 veterans who died from COVID-19 in Missouri’s seven veterans homes since Sept. 1.
These deaths and the other challenges veterans continue to face remind us there is more to do. They underscore the need to regularly examine the services and resources we provide to veterans — benefits they have earned — to ensure we are meeting our obligations as a nation to the people who put their lives on the line to protect our way of life.
No doubt, these are tough times for veterans. But on a sunny fall afternoon this week, local veterans felt a genuine burst of affection from young Americans who truly appreciate their service.