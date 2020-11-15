Enough messing around, the election is over. Congress needs to pass a second pandemic relief package now.
Leaders in both parties agree a second round of stimulus is necessary. So do economists. On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell suggested the same.
Congressional leaders agree in principle on many of the key elements of a relief package, they just can’t come to an agreement over the final scope and amount of a plan.
Here’s an idea for Congress, work it out. Compromise. Meet in the middle. Quit posturing and do your job.
The House passed a big relief bill months ago. The Senate refused to act. The White House tried to keep talks alive but quit just before the election.
Here is the rub — Republicans favor a smaller, targeted measure in the neighborhood of $500 billion. Democrats are insisting on a broader $2.2 trillion proposal that the House passed last month. President Trump is on record saying he would support something even more substantial than that.
News that a COVID-19 vaccine may be imminent is tempered by the reality that it likely won’t be widely available to the public until at least April of next year.
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are exploding across the nation and the prospect of government-mandated lockdowns and school shutdowns appear more likely each day. The pandemic continues to decimate the nation’s economy. There is hope for a vaccine, but the virus isn’t going away anytime soon.
While Congress dithers, even more struggling businesses will go out of business. Restaurants, entertainment venues, airlines and other businesses where people gather are teetering on collapse. Small businesses that have survived are increasingly worried they may fail this winter without more federal help.State and local governments that rely on tax revenue face unprecedented budget gaps.
Real people are in real pain. Nationwide, a new poll reported by NPR finds that 61 percent of households with children reported having “serious financial problems” during the pandemic crisis. Economists say millions of Americans are at risk of having power and water shut off and not being able to afford groceries.
We need expanded unemployment benefits, another round of $1,200 checks to households in need, a reconstituted Payroll Protection Program for small businesses, as well as aid to keep hospitals and clinics viable.
Congress and the president understand all of this. They understand the economy is sliding in the wrong direction and that a dark winter looms unless they take action. Instead, they play politics over who won the election.
The political gridlock on this issue is more than frustrating — it’s maddening.