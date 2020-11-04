This is one of those elections where many Americans are not overjoyed about either presidential candidate. At least that’s what we’ve heard from a number of our readers.
It wouldn’t be the first time voters faced this dilemma. In past elections, many of us have voted for the “lesser of two evils” or the one we felt would do the least harm. More often, we reflexively vote for the candidate of the political party we prefer or for the person we feel would be better on a matter that is important to us — like the economy.
To be sure, there are passionate supporters for both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The massive Trump parade in Washington on Sunday is an indication of the enthusiastic fans the president has in this area. But there are others who will vote for him simply because they agree with him on a single issue like abortion. The same holds true for Biden.
But perhaps the biggest difference this year from prior elections is that the electorate is angrier and more on edge. There is a real sense of dread permeating this election. There is fear and uneasiness that widespread civil unrest and violence are going to accompany this election.
Federal authorities are building a “non-scalable” fence around the White House. Store windows are being boarded up. Some governors have activated National Guard members for duty ahead of Tuesday’s election, signaling concerns that unrest may ignite during the most divisive presidential race in recent history, according to The Washington Post.
Regardless, one candidate will prevail in this election. It may take some time and maybe even the courts to sort out, but we will elect a president. And that president will be the leader of a deeply divided nation — a country where political divisions, polarization and tribalism are tearing us apart.
Brookings Institute Scholar Darrell M. West described it this way, “The U.S. is caught in a partisan hyperconflict that divides politicians, communities — and even families. Politicians from the president to state and local officeholders play to strongly held beliefs and sometimes even pour fuel on the resulting inferno. This polarization has become so intense that many people no longer trust anyone from a differing perspective.”
Sound familiar? Hit close to home? We’ve taken to treating those who disagree with our political views as our enemy. It wasn’t always this way. There was a time when we considered ourselves Americans first and partisans second. There was a time when we wanted our president to succeed even if we didn’t vote for him. We need to rediscover those principles.
Regardless who wins, given the amount of unrest and unease in the country right now, the first order of business for the new president should be figuring out how to bring the country together. We need a “healer in chief” to bridge the division. We need a president to rally all Americans, not just those of his party.
Healing is possible but only if everyone does their part. If we want something better for our democracy, we all have to be willing to try a course correction.
One way we can start is by turning down the polarizing rhetoric, hyperbole and generalizations that too often characterize our conversations about politics and our country. Language is often the culprit in distrust. We can all do a better job of listening to our neighbors who hold different views rather than condemning them as un-American.
We also can focus on lifting our shared values. Despite our divisions, most want the same things from our democracy. We would do well to remember that in the days after this election. Our country is still the envy and model of nations around the world.
We have work to do after this election. We are all Americans whether our candidate wins or loses. Let’s be proud of that and work to improve our democracy in constructive ways.