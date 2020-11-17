Thirty years ago this month, the mayor of Washington and the bürgermeister of Marbach am Neckar signed a partnership agreement launching a sister city relationship that is thriving three decades later.
The agreement was signed in a ceremony in Humboldt Hall of the German Literature Archive of Marbach’s renowned Schiller Museum under a banner that read “we are friends” in English and German.
At the time, Marbach Burgermeister Heinz Georg Keppler said it was his hope that the Washington-Marbach friendship would “live, blossom and grow.”
The relationship has done exactly that. While there are hundreds of sister city partnerships between U.S. municipalities and foreign cities, few can boast of the endearing connection that has developed between Washington and Marbach.
It is a relationship between cities, but more importantly, a relationship between the people of those cities. Our partnership is more than symbolic. Over three decades, countless friendships have been created and nurtured as citizens travel to their respective sister city and often stay with host families.
It’s clear the people of each city genuinely enjoy each other’s company. These friendships are the core of our sister city relationship. It is heartwarming and inspiring to see these friendships endure over the years.
Many of those friendships arise from the student exchange program, which the sister city partnership has supported since its inception. The educational benefit and cultural understanding of the student exchange program are two of the most valuable components of the partnership.
Washington and Marbach enjoy a unique bond forged out of their shared German heritage. It is a bond built on mutual goodwill, trust and respect for one another.
It is abundantly clear the two towns were a perfect fit. Credit for recognizing that potential goes to two worthy ambassadors — Walt Hatcher on the American side and Dr. Helmut Sorg on the German side.
The decision to pair sister cities comes after considerable research and planning. Hatcher and Sorg were instrumental in doing the work to get this relationship started.
The idea to establish a sister city program came out of plans Washington was making in the late 1980s to mark the city’s sesquicentennial in 1989.
Hatcher served on a subcommittee of the sesquicentennial group to research cities in Germany that would make good sister city candidates.
In early 1988, the Washington Sister City Committee, led by Hatcher, was formed. Marbach am Neckar was suggested to the committee by Professor Peter Etzkorn, St. Louis, who was the regional vice president of Sister Cities International.
Hatcher and others from the committee traveled to Marbach to perform the due diligence. Sorg was instrumental in researching Washington on behalf of Marbach.
A group of Marbachers came to Washington in 1989 to help the city celebrate its 150th anniversary.
Hatcher’s and Sorg’s efforts culminated in the partnership agreement signed on Nov. 11, 1990, in Marbach. A second set of documents was signed by both leaders the following spring in Washington.
Then, as now, Washington and Marbach are indeed a good fit.