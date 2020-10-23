The race for Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District on the Nov. 3 ballot may be one of the easiest to forecast in all of the country.
Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer should coast to an easy victory over Democrat Megan Rezabek and Libertarian candidate Leonard Steinman.
Luetkemeyer, a St. Elizabeth farmer and small businessman, is seeking his seventh term, representing a middle-Missouri district that includes Franklin County. He was first elected to Congress in 2008 after serving in the Missouri House of Representatives and as director of the Missouri Division of Tourism.
He has won his district by a better than 2-to-1 margin in his past elections and is the odds-on favorite to repeat again this year. There is reason for his success.
Luetkemeyer knows his district and his constituents, who overwhelming share his conservative values. The district is mostly rural with an abundance of farming interests. Voters identify with and appreciate Luetkemeyer’s background and straight-forward approach to governance. He is earnest and hardworking, which reflects the people he represents.
Democrats dismiss Luetkemeyer as nothing more than a placeholder for the GOP. Indeed, he is often described as a “reliable Republican.” That works in his favor in the 3rd District.
Democrats have failed to mount a credible challenge to Luetkemeyer during his term in Congress. That is the case again this year.
Rezabek, of Imperial, is a political activist who is campaigning on a platform of workers’ rights, justice reform and addressing climate change. She describes herself as a member of the “working poor” and wants to see more workers unionize.
She has been criticized by members of her own party for not running an active campaign, which explains why most voters have never heard of her.
Luetkemeyer deserves another term.