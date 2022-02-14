There is a lot of money flying around the halls of local and state governments courtesy of the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed last March.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP) provides $350 billion in fiscal relief to state, local and tribal governments to mitigate the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024, and there are restrictions on how the money can be used.
Those restrictions recently were relaxed which has given local officials more flexibility on where to direct the money.
These are unusual times. Typically, elected leaders grapple with needs that far exceed their budgets. Now they have the rare opportunity to decide how to invest a sizable one-time infusion of cash – for many, the largest positive fiscal jolt to their budgets in decades. How to make the most of the windfall is the challenge before these local leaders right now.
As the Brookings Institute noted, the decisions made by the leaders in the coming weeks and months will determine whether cities and counties merely enjoy a brief stimulus or seed a new trajectory of inclusive economic growth.
The stakes are high and the pressure is on these leaders, whose spending decisions will be under a microscope – as they should be. The money needs to move relatively fast and be deployed responsibly and equitably. Taxpayers will be monitoring the impacts. Leaders should know that down the road, the public will ask: was the money merely spent or was it wisely invested? Did it create long-term value for taxpayers?
Last week, Missourian County Government Reporter Geoff Folsom reported that Franklin County has spent $33,408 of the $10.1 million in ARP funds it received in 2021 on public health expenses and personal protective equipment. The county is slated to receive another $10.1 million in federal aide this year.
Franklin County Presiding Commission Tim Brinker suggested the county may form a committee to determine where to spend the money. It makes sense to bring in other civic/public leaders to help formulate goals, recommend opportunities to partner with other ARP recipients and track results.
We hope the Commission follows through with this recommendation. Its the same approach the commissioners used in the past to address space needs and the construction of the new courthouse and county administration building.
This week, Missourian Editor Ethan Colbert reported the city of Washington is considering spending more than $1 million of the nearly $2.6 million it will receive in ARP funding on infrastructure improvements throughout Washington, including expanding its sanitary sewer system.
Expanding sewers may not appear to be a compelling use of these funds to some, but it could catalyze commercial and residential growth as the city expands, according to city officials. Strategic infrastructure investments always make sense in a community on the move.
As the economy surges and tax revenues rebound, some – including a number of Republicans – wonder whether the billions in federal stimulus were even necessary. Many city, county and states projected large revenue losses at the outset of the pandemic but have since posted big gains. Missouri, for instance, ended its 2021 fiscal year with a record cash balance. Our local cities and counties appear to be holding their own financially.
Whether the ARP was a good idea will be a subject economists and historians will debate for decades. But there is no question this is a rare opportunity for our local leaders to do some good things, perhaps some transformational things for our region. They must deploy these funds wisely.