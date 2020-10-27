To The Editor:
A recent letter writer said vote for Gov. Parson, he has a lot of common sense. Here are a few areas where Mr. Parson lacks common sense.
A few weeks ago, the Knights of Columbus had its tractor run. I drove a tractor in this run. I also donated to the local food pantries, which I feel is a worthy cause.
The dairy farmers have such surplus of milk they are dumping it down the drain after the government pays them for it.
The Missouri Conservation Commission has an 8-cent sales tax to manage wildlife in our state. The problem is it has done too good of a job, and we now have an overpopulation of deer. I know of two areas, one in Franklin County and one in Warren County, where the commission has sent people to shoot the deer to try and reduce the population.
With the surplus of money the commission has, why doesn’t the commission have butcher shops process the deer and donate the meat to the food pantries? Why can’t the milk being dumped down the drain be made into powdered milk, cream, ice cream and butter and given to the food pantries?
Where is “commonsense” Gov. Parson on this? Maybe it is time to put a woman in as governor, and maybe we will get a government for all the people.
Larry Gildehaus
Augusta