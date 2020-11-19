To The Editor:
I’ve been thinking quite a bit lately about our beautiful town of Washington. I’m thinking about our residents, the current morale of our people, and the unfortunate circumstances and times we live in.
Our residents are distressed mentally, financially and socially. SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) has affected and provoked a change within all of us. This year, the year of many changes, has brought me to an ultimately disheartening query: Do my fellow Washington residents actually care for their neighbors?
Where is our action? A “Masks Required” sign means naught in this town. Social distancing is all but nonexistent. CDC recommendations given to folks are just that . . . recommendations.
Our people, old and young, are dying because we have a gaggle of freedom fighters who have not been directly affected by this atrocious virus.
They have not had a loved one pass away. A close friend or family member has not been infected. An arrogance that can only be corrected by infection.
My question back to my neighbors in Washington is: What is it going to take? An overrun health care system? Check. A town riddled with small-business closures? Check. Bodies piling up at the door? We’ll see.
It’s a mask. It has nothing to do with your rights or your freedom. When I see a mask, I see compassion in my fellow human beings.
For now, my family and I will do our part to mitigate the spread. Will you?
Emily Miriani
Washington