To The Editor:
This is a reply to Mrs. Randall related to the use of the football fields by the Junior Jays.
Although the whole Junior Jay program was not happy with the one-hour drive every week to play football, I want to set the record straight that it was not due to the scoreboard use.
Due to the pandemic, the School District of Washington put into place a policy that did not allow any organization that was not an official district program to use any of its facilities.
The Junior Jays also looked for other local fields to play their games at but the only openings were on Sunday, and because of Junior GAC contracts with officials and trainers, this was not possible either.
These are the reasons the Junior Jays had to play all our games in the O’Fallon/St. Peters area.
The scoreboard was actually purchased by the Washington High School Athletic Association through its various fundraising activities.
Just like everything in 2020, the Junior Jay football season had its struggles as well, and we are thankful to all the parents and grandparents who took the extra steps to help the kids have as normal a season as possible.
Stacy Schiermeier
Junior Jay Football
Organization President