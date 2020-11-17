To The Editor:
I have questions for Eric Eoloff, president of Mercy Hospital Washington.
With all of the senior citizens who live in Union, I count myself as one of them, why isn’t there an urgent care facility in Union?
What is urgent care for? To my understanding, if you have a medical emergency and can’t wait to get to the hospital in Washington, then you go to urgent care.
Why do the residents of Union have to travel to Washington? Why isn’t there one in Union?
Why does Washington need to have three of them, with one going in across Highway 100 from another one? There is one up the road in the Patients First Building.
Do the people who make that decision simply feel that Union doesn’t need one but Washington needs three of them? Why does Washington need three when it also has a hospital?
If that is the case, then I think the residents of Union need an explanation for that. I think this is a great disservice to the residents of Union and the surrounding communities.
Candy Ronsick
Union