To The Editor: 

I have a question for Tim Brinker, presiding commissioner of Franklin County. Why isn’t there a place to test for COVID-19 in Union? There are two in Pacific, two in Washington.

It seems to me that the people of Union are being done a great disservice. We have no urgent care clinics and no place for COVID-19 testing. Why should the people, especially senior citizens of Union, have to travel to another city for urgent care, or COVID-19 testing?

How is it decided where they are put in Franklin County? Why was it decided Union would get none?

Candy Ronsick

Senior Citizen

Retired Veteran