To The Editor:
I have a question for Tim Brinker, presiding commissioner of Franklin County. Why isn’t there a place to test for COVID-19 in Union? There are two in Pacific, two in Washington.
It seems to me that the people of Union are being done a great disservice. We have no urgent care clinics and no place for COVID-19 testing. Why should the people, especially senior citizens of Union, have to travel to another city for urgent care, or COVID-19 testing?
How is it decided where they are put in Franklin County? Why was it decided Union would get none?
Candy Ronsick
Senior Citizen
Retired Veteran