To The Editor:
After eight months of illness and death due to COVID-19, we finally have a national strategy. At least it appears we do. It’s called “herd immunity.”
This “plan” allows us to ignore the virus. No more masks or social distancing. No more testing or contact tracing. No more disruption to our lives.
But for life to be good again, at least 70 percent of Americans must become infected with COVID, thus building up an immunity to it, driving infections to a manageable level.
There are problems with that strategy though. First, the number of deaths would be in the millions. Secondly, scientists and researchers don’t know if people can get reinfected or not. Some have, putting the lie to the immunity piece.
It does offer Trump and Parson an advantage. They can continue to ignore the misery of others and do nothing. It allows the virus to run its course while they campaign for re-election. Why stop a failed effort so late in an election year?
We’ve known for seven months that those in nursing homes are vastly more susceptible to COVID. Why then have 56 veterans died from the virus in various Missouri veterans homes since Sept. 1?
These aren’t the only tragic stories but they occur for the same reason. Trump and Parson are incapable of enacting a plan to save lives while infections and deaths are significantly rising.
Politics is the enabler of their willful disregard for our lives.
Bill Miskall
Dittmer