To The Editor:
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time of the year to reflect on all the good around us and express gratitude for the positives in our community — especially in a time of stress and uncertainty relating to COVID-19 and a divisive political climate.
One thing I hope we are all grateful for is our wonderful health care community: nurses, doctors, therapists, nursing home workers, our great hospital and all its staff and administrators who have tirelessly cared for the increase in COVID-19 patients. I am certain their unrelenting hard work and long hours have led to increased fatigue and stress when it seems there is no end in sight.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 patients often require marathon-like care. There are no quick fixes for those most severely afflicted.
I believe I can speak on behalf of a grateful community when I say thank you to all our health care workers for what you do, have done, and will continue to do to care for those whose health, and even lives, are seriously threatened by this nasty virus.
Please know your extraordinary efforts and dedication are noticed and appreciated. May you all be treated to a happy Thanksgiving.
Kurt A. Voss
Chairman
Mercy Hospital Washington
Board of Trustees