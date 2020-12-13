To The Editor:
I recently received a call from a Republican committee member soliciting donations to redo the elections in Georgia. I have supported Republicans and Democrats for many years. Usually, I choose Republican if there is a question about pro-life.
But in the current election I could not vote for President Trump. There are many issues in pro-life. Abortion is No. 1. Also included are helping those in need, including immigrants, treating everyone justly, working for peace and unity in our country, being truthful, etc.
I give President Trump high marks for his stand on abortion and charitable works. But, he falls short on working for peace and unity and truthfulness. Truthfulness was the clincher for me.
He said the election was stolen. But there is no evidence to support it. The recounts and courts verify there was no fraud.
Jim Moranville
Washington