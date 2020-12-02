To The Editor:
Regarding your story, “Players Want More Pickleball” (Nov. 28-29 edition), yes, it’s fitting to deface even more of the Phoenix Park tennis courts with pickleball lines, seeing as how the U.S. Pickleball Association gave a $35,000 grant to help build them in the first place.
Oh, wait, that was the U.S. Tennis Association. My bad.
After two courts were painted for pickleball, an official of USTA Missouri Valley was livid: “I don’t think our national office donated that money so that tennis players could be run off the courts by other sports.”
Last time I was at Washington Regional Airport there were no planes active. So can I park my camper in the middle of Runway 15/33 and roast weenies? Hey, nobody’s using it!
Mixing pickleball with tennis is dangerous. We use the whole court and then some. Pickleball players walk onto our courts unexpectedly and park themselves on lawn chairs all over the place.
There are dozens of indoor facilities in Franklin County that can accommodate pickleball. A portable net and sidewalk chalk can turn almost any hard surface — even a driveway — into a usable court.
Nevertheless, our Franklin County Community Tennis Association proposed years ago that the city convert the closed fairgrounds tennis courts to pickleball.
If it is as popular as players claim, they should have no problem getting a nice fat grant to help pay for it.
Phoenix Park is all we have, and we helped build it. Every court should be for tennis only.
Roland Walkenhorst
New Haven