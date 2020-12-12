To The Editor:
Your weekend OP/ED article, “The Way It Should Be” runs afoul of common sense.
You state that Gov. Parson says local authorities should make the call when implementing COVID-19 mitigation efforts. You add, “We think Parson’s view is right — the buck stops with local governments.”
This COVID-19 is a pandemic, affecting cities, counties, states and nations alike. It doesn’t recognize cities, counties, etc. What one government entity does, affects everyone in their near vicinity if not further.
These municipalities aren’t isolated medieval castles impervious to outside attacks.
What is decided in Sullivan affects people in Pacific and Union and Washington, etc., just as the decisions made in Franklin County affect Jefferson County, Gasconade County and St. Charles County.
People are traveling to and fro every day and in contact with others everywhere. Gov. Parson’s view, and yours, ignores this fact.
In many instances our local governments are the best organizations to handle issues but not issues that know no borders.
Tim Judge
Washington