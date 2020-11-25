To The Editor:
About 10 or so years ago, the Sunchips brand started combating the amount of plastic that piles up in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans by inventing a biodegradable bag to house their products.
American environmentalists and other citizens praised this concept and couldn’t wait to reward them with their business.
But they couldn’t. Why?
Because others complained about the noise level of the bag. This was only a problem in America as the bag was embraced elsewhere globally.
This is what anti-maskers are like in America during this pandemic and exactly the reason why the globe has stabilized their losses by comparison.
They understood some minor inconveniences were worth the risk for public health like they also recognized the loudness of a biodegradable bag of chips was worth tolerating for the sake of the planet.
Are you proud of yourselves to be compared to a response to the material of a bag of chips? I wouldn’t be, personally.
The data doesn’t support your desperation to avoid a minor inconvenience, and the numbers are staggering when they also challenge your stance.
There will be plenty of time once this disaster is over for you to roll in the grass crying about ... whatever it is you think you’re losing.
Be the biodegradable bag. Wear your masks and grow up.
Matthew Laramore
Union