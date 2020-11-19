To The Editor:
Again, (Presiding) Commissioner (Tim) Brinker has failed in his duty to protect the citizens of our community.
He states that he is “watchful and vigilant” as more people around us get sick and die. Lots of good that does. He “beseeches” people to take responsibility and follow guidelines when clearly they haven’t and they won’t.
As (Mercy Hospital Washington President) Eric Eoloff stated, “some legislative body is going to have to find the courage to step up and mandate stay-at-home orders or face coverings.”
I guess that doesn’t apply to Brinker. He has shown repeatedly that he and the commissioners will not, saying, “we trust the public and the citizenry to start doing what they need to do.”
It is the duty and responsibility of our elected officials to keep us safe and yet he will not do the right thing. This is a dereliction of duty on his part.
He doesn’t have the courage to follow the guidelines set up in St. Louis and St. Louis County and has no “official plans” to do so. By failing to mandate appropriate restrictions, Brinker and the rest of the county commissioners have decided that their popularity is more important than the safety and well-being of our citizens.
Remember this when the next election comes around, if you’re still around to vote.
Dr. Thomas Grisham
Washington