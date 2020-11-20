To The Editor:
I commend Eric Eoloff for stating “some legislative body is going to have to find the courage to step up and mandate stay-at-home orders or face coverings (“Brinker Issues Warning on Covid” Weekend Missourian Nov. 14-15).
Eric Eoloff is president of Mercy Hospital Washington.
He also said efforts to encourage county residents to wear face coverings and stay socially distant “are not resulting in the widespread compliance we need to lower the spread of COVID-19. The data is very clear on that.”
In my own opinion, some people don’t want to be told what to do.
But things we’re all required to do are stop at stop signs and obey traffic lights. So, isn’t asking someone to wear a mask and keep social distance similar to that example?
Both are for the welfare of most people.
Jim Moranville
Washington