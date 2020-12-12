To The Editor:
I appreciated George Will’s column in the Nov. 28-29 Missourian on “The Chosin Few.”
Seventy years ago, the 15,000 men of the First Marine Division observed Thanksgiving in North Korea. Temperatures approached -38 degrees, and the Marines were about to be attacked by over 100,000 Chinese. Mr. Will’s description, although somber, was a welcome diversion from many of this year’s political commentaries. It was also a timely reminder to show our appreciation for heroes in our community.
My friend, John Scott, of Sullivan, was one of the 15,000 Marines spending Thanksgiving near the Chosin Reservoir.
The 192 Marines of his unit, Fox Company, were given the order to defend, at all cost, a mountain pass. If the Chinese gained control of the Tokdong Pass, the entire 1st Division would have been encircled.
Fox Company’s successful actions are described in “The Last Stand of Fox Company” written by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin.
Thank you for this opportunity to recognize Mr. Scott and the Marines who were with him 70 years ago.
Thanks are also due to those serving today, whether they are in military, law enforcement or medical uniforms.
Brad Borcherding
New Haven