To The Editor:
The American people are sick and tired of the one-sided, biased, lying news media constantly distorting the news.
They twist everything the president says and does in an attempt to make him look stupid and give us their opinion disguised as news. They relentlessly try to sway our thoughts to their agenda. They know that if they continually assault our minds with their views, some people will eventually believe it. But the American people aren’t as stupid as they think we are.
Something needs to change in the news media in America.
We’re sick of your lies and distortions of truth and no longer listen to you. We’re awake and we think for ourselves.
Vivian Hoofman
Washington