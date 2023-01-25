Domestic Violence
Contributed Photo.

Earlier this month, a woman from Leslie was shot and killed by her estranged husband in the parking lot of the Best Western hotel in Washington. She had gone there to hide from him. Unfortunately, this tragedy is not uncommon. 

Domestic violence is an enormous problem in Franklin County. In 2021, there were 964 adult abuse cases filed in the county courts. The figure is even more alarming when you consider that only half of all domestic violence incidents are reported to law enforcement. So, the actual figure likely exceeds 2,000 cases a year. 