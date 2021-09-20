Dear Editor,
I read your front page story regarding the county commission rejecting the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Commissioner Brinker, the one who downplayed the earlier COVID-19 statistics for this county where we ranked near the bottom of the state, is now quoted as saying, “This is Franklin County,” and “we don’t want this and will not accept this (mandate).”
Well, he does not speak for me.
Does he know we already live with vaccine mandates for measles, hepatitis B, diphtheria, polio, meningitis and others?
Based on existing COVID-19 statistics, it is fair to state that requiring everyone to be vaccinated will say lives as 99 percent of the 600,000-plus Americans who have already died of COVID were unvaccinated.
Think about that for a minute.
In my opinion, the commission is pandering to the conservative base at the expense of causing more human deaths.
Tim Judge
Washington