On behalf of The United Bank of Union, American Legion Post 297, Immaculate Conception Church, Zion UCC, St. Paul’s Lutheran, Chiles Cemetery and all the people who donated their time and money, I would like to thank everyone for making the Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17 a huge success.
The response we got from the community was humbling. We were able to place wreaths on every veteran’s grave in each cemetery including the city cemetery. Without the effort of all involved, we could not have made this day happen. It is a very fitting tribute to all the veterans who served their country and made this great country what it is today.
If you have the time, drive by a cemetery in Union and see how many have made that contribution. Thank you so much to all the volunteers and the people who donated to make this a special day.
We look forward to doing it again next year and hopefully expanding it beyond the cemeteries just in the city limits. You made this happen. Be very proud.