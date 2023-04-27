To the Editor:
Now that Fox News has admitted lying to the American public about our election process, maybe people will stop listening to these paid entertainers. Stop letting them separate us for political purposes and money.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Now that Fox News has admitted lying to the American public about our election process, maybe people will stop listening to these paid entertainers. Stop letting them separate us for political purposes and money.
Sean Hannity makes over $65 million dollars a year spreading false truths to America. Rush Limbaugh made $75 million a year before he passed, doing the same thing. When I stop for breakfast in Washington, Fox News is on the television, when I have work done on my truck, Fox is on. No wonder people don’t trust anyone anymore.
When will people open their eyes!
These multi-millionaires have shown that ratings and money are their main mission in life. I was raised in a conservative Christian household and nothing I see on Fox News represents that. If people would take the time to look up the facts instead of believing everything they see on television or Facebook we would all be better off.
I pray that people stop watching cable news on both sides so our communities can come together with our free and democratic system that has worked in peace and compromise for over 200 years.
God help us if this so-called Christian conservative pattern continues! Something to think about: Would Jesus watch Fox?
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.