To The Editor:
Before we look at some important questions of our time, I would like to suggest a great book I recently read by Mark R. Levin, “Unfreedom of the Press,” because I was very moved by Mr. Levin as he gives a historical and accurate account as to the deliberate inaccuracies and manipulation of the facts by the press and media so it lines up with a certain political agenda.
In other words, the press and the media has become the propaganda machine for the Democratic Party. If you can watch CNN for five minutes (without vomiting), you will see how CNN manipulates the truth and promotes the Democratic Party agenda. Anyway, “Unfreedom of the Press” by Levin is an excellent book for those who are looking for the truth. (Levin documents his statements with detailed footnotes.)
I would like to propose some serious questions that we as citizens of this great republic should not be afraid to ponder on. First, let’s look at the many different world views held by the Democratic leadership, their constituents and the goal of the Democratic Party. The Democratic leadership has many world views such as Progressivism, Socialism, Communism, Secularism, to just name a few. The constituents of the Democratic Party hold to these different world views also. Some lack the wisdom, knowledge and discernment for the truth so they are easily taken advantage of and soon become the victims of the Democratic Party. It’s called deception. The Democratic Party also concentrates on those who are bitter, have animosity toward authority and especially the minorities, promising them positive social justice but nothing has changed for 50 years. The Democratic Party promises that at the end of their new “Utopian Rainbow,” there is a free pot of gold, free unicorns, and free house-broken puppies. All to be paid for by someone else. For those who are gullible enough to believe these false promises, I just want you to know that the only thing free in this world is the gospel of Jesus Christ! Everything else cost, something and usually more than you are willing to pay. Sometimes you pay with your life.
The main objective of the Democratic Party is to do away with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights so they can control the citizens of this great republic. The Democrats want total control of this government, the economy, and will not be satisfied until you are their slave or they kill you in the process.
If you think I am wrong just look at what is going on in Venezuela. The Venzuelans believed all the socialist lies and voted in socialism. Now the Venezuelan people have no rights, no economy, no medicine and most of all, no food. Millions of Venezuelans have fled their country to stay alive. The same thing will happen here if the Democrats get in the White House.
Now the questions. So, what if, after the November 2020 election, a Democrat gets in the White House? What course of action will you take? Once all of your rights are taken away from you, are you going to sit by passively and try to avoid all the conflict? Forget that idea, everyone will be a victim, including the Democrats themselves. Will you be willing to voice your opposition to such tyranny? Would you try and protect yourself, your family, and your neighbor? Would you be willing to protect your property and your neighbors’ property? (Please, let’s not forget our neighbors’ rights also, because if your neighbor is not free, you are not free!)
I know what you are thinking, if the Democrats do get into the White House we will just win it back at the next election. Wrong! If the Democrats get in power there will never be another free election again in this republic. The 2020 election is going to affect this generation and the next generations to come.
Let’s seriously ponder on these questions raised here today, and act on them in a responsible manner. Let’s defeat the Democratic agenda and vote for the original intent of our founding fathers’ principles. If not, this republic will not last and will end up like Venezuela.