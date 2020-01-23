Washington, MO (63090)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will transition to some snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to some snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.