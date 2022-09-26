I remember growing up 70 plus years ago and people were saying about the same things we hear today. People would say things like: How can God be proud of the way we’re living? What’s this world coming to? All those years ago, and now, are different in many ways, but God’s promises are still the same. I think that in today’s society, Christians are receiving less support and that’s sad and troubling.
Maybe we, as older individuals, need to be more patient and Godly ... and less negative and judgmental. It might do everyone good if we remind our youth that God is good and the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. If we could all live by “The Golden Rule,” and love our neighbor as ourselves, it would help solve many of today’s problems. We all need help from God and we need to thank Him for our blessings.
Our youth is vitally important for churches to continue to grow and prosper. We all need God, and God-loving people need to continue to tell of the grace, mercy and saving power of our Savior.
With God’s help, we can be more positive and follow the road that God has promised. We can stand up against our corrupt and ungodly world. Without God, our country is lost. God is our only hope for salvation.