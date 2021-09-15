To The Editor:
In reference to the article of expanding Highway 50 past EE going west, there are locations that make it impossible to make it a four-lane highway.
For example, right in front of Beaufort Elementary: With a business directly across from them, even a turn lane might not fit. Just down a bit, however, where the school gravel lot could be paved and leveled some, another entrance could be added over there, and there’d be enough space for a turn lane added. But still, even a four-lane wouldn’t be possible.
There are multiple locations where a four-lane is just not possible.
Another location is where St. Jordan’s Road meets Highway 50. That portion is already just steep enough for vehicles leaving to get onto 50.
Our car tires spin nearly every single time trying to get onto Highway 50, and it’s not due to any loose gravel. If that was widened, the road would be too steep for us to get onto the highway.
Whoever thinks 50 could be four lanes all the way to Jefferson City needs to listen to us locals and know certain locations are not doable.
Sarah Downs
Beaufort