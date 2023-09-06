So this is what it’s come to — drop boxes for newborn babies. The Mehlville Fire Department is the first place in Missouri where new mothers can leave their babies in a box built into the wall of the fire station building. An alarm sounds to alert those working at the station, and the baby is taken to a hospital for an exam and then put up for adoption.
I guess this shouldn’t be a surprise given that Missouri ranks in the bottom third of states on child health care issues according to the 2023 KIDS COUNT data book. Many of the children who had been receiving health care during the pandemic have now lost that coverage, and Republican members of the state legislature begrudge Medicaid assistance to poor families even though the federal government helps cover those costs.
Missouri children who normally would have received meals during the summer went without them this year because of some kind of outdated computer software (or so we were told.)
Then there is the frontal attack on public education by powerful companies who want to open charter schools to increase their own wealth. Again, it’s all about the money and not about the children.
There is an old saying that it takes a village to raise a child. But in Missouri all it takes to damage a child’s success in life is a Republican dominated legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.