To The Editor:
Franklin County commissioners gave up local control when they adopted the proposed zoning changes at the county commission meeting last week. Despite repeated inquiries by many residents, there was no explanation why such onerous allowances for CAFOs (confined animal feeding operations) and landfills (including hazardous waste) will now be part of permitted uses in almost 90 percent of Franklin County.
CAFOs have brought nothing beneficial to the counties in which they are located — no jobs, no effective tax base (agriculture is the lowest taxable use for property) but we do have all of the risk. Risk to our economic future, our land values, our resources, our way of life, and our health!
If you are not familiar with what a CAFO is, look it up. They are commonly referred to as “factory farms,” enclosed buildings housing up to tens of thousands of animals that never see the light of day. They produce an enormous amount of animal waste, with decomposing carcasses placed in composting bins, not to mention the vast amounts of water used daily and the spreading of highly concentrated manure that makes living within miles of one of these operations impossible. If you can’t live on your land, how much do you think someone would be willing to pay for it, or move nearby?
The commissioners seemed dismissive of our concerns. Commissioner Brinker was more concerned about the number of meetings that no one attended than he was the meetings that were heavily attended, with public comments for the record being ignored.
While Commissioner Hinson was unaware that Franklin County already has CAFOs, he stated that while these changes were adopted we (the citizens) can change them at a later date. What kind of reasoning is that when giving away our control — fight for it later?
During the last legislative session in Jefferson City, SB 391 was passed that limits county health commissions from putting any restrictions on CAFOs beyond the minimal set by the state, even to protect the residents’ health! This oppressive bill is now in the courts, brought by citizens and county health commissioners fighting for their rights, but already this session Sen. Jeanie Riddle introduced SB699 which will not allow inspections by county health departments of any agricultural operation.
The commissioners ask why we are so concerned — I ask why are they not concerned!