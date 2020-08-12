To The Editor:
As a community of people committed to freedom and allowing the individual to decide on his or her health choices, we are wholeheartedly against a mask mandate in the city of Washington.
There is significant disagreement in the scientific community on the effectiveness of this protocol. For every study that is brought forward showing this protocol might work, there are also studies showing that this protocol is ineffective.
Why would we as a community allow ourselves to be subject to a measure that is so disputed, clearly inhibits our ability to breathe fresh air without understanding the long-term effects of such protocol?
Why would we expose our children to such a mandate for a virus that is affecting only 3 percent of the tested people in Franklin County — .1 percent in Washington?
Why would we allow ourselves to be forced to cover our mouths in public, when the vast majority of the people are healing from COVID-19? We were told that the initial lockdown was to flatten the curve, not to get rid of the virus. We can use common sense and distance/stay home when necessary plus wash and sanitize our hands to keep our community safe just as we have approached other illnesses that have run through our communities in the past.
Moreover, masking up does not promote a true community of persons; these mandates are actually creating fear and distrust in our culture. A mask — an item normally used when one wishes to conceal his or her identity for nefarious purposes is now being promoted for the opposite reason. What an eerie shift in our cognitive understanding of language!
Think about it — instead of seeing my fellow man as a person who I welcome, as one created in the image and likeness of God, now I can’t trust him or her. I must fear the person because he or she might give me a virus. (Again, a virus from which the vast majority heal.) We walk through the stores with our mouths covered, voices muffled, eyes looking down. The melancholic, anxious psychic energy is palpable as we go through our daily lives today.
Finally, our last concern for the mask mandate is the social conditioning it promotes. There is this not so subtle idea that in order to be a “good citizen,” one must mask up even if the person is opposed to it. It promotes “do-gooder” citizen, the ones in the community who are virtue signaling, calling the county offices to report businesses and citizens who are simply striving to use common sense in approaching this virus.
City of Washington, take these words into consideration and do not allow us to be a mask mandate city. It is important to let our citizens and the businesses of this community make these decisions for themselves. This is the hallmark of our freedom and the foundation of the American ideal.
Signed by 356 concerned citizens of the community,
