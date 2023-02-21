Since the State of the Union, there has been much discussion of Social Security and Medicare. It is strange to me because the fight is over the debt ceiling. These programs have nothing to do with our debt. They are a separate account with $2.9 trillion in assets.
However, Social Security will need help to keep benefits at the current level past 2034. The question is who should pay - the wealthy or average worker?
The Republicans say the average citizen, by raising retirement age. That means workers pay in for three more years, and receive three fewer years coverage. The Democrats say the wealthy, who currently only pay premiums on the first $160,000 of their income, should pay to a higher payroll limit. They will receive greater benefits at retirement.
Who can most easily afford the increase?