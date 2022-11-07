As an undercover narcotics officer with the MO State Patrol in the 1970’s I witnessed young people using marijuana containing 1-3 percent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the chemical causing intoxication. By the 1980’s I learned from colleagues at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) research facility in Oxford, Mississippi, that street marijuana was increasing in THC content and samples were showing levels over 10 percent.
Since then, the marijuana trade has been taken over by commercial enterprises dominated by the already powerful tobacco and alcohol industries aided by their political allies. Using laboratory-based technology to isolate and concentrate THC and other cannabinoid molecules from hemp and cannabis plants, they have commercialized the delivery of THC in food, beverages, candy, and even highly concentrated (and illegal) electronic “vaping” cartridges that provide THC in a more purified form. One popular online dealer of cannabis concentrates advertises the sale of “vape cartridges” that are “in the scope of 70%-98% THC.”
What can we expect from all this “progress”? Cannabinoid receptors are found in regions of the brain closely associated with emotional health, the formation of memories and learning skills. Scientists question the long and short-term health effects of flooding these brain receptors with cannabinoids on a regular basis. Contrary to what is advertised in the popular media, scores of reputable medical experts around the world caution that these effects could be catastrophic over the long-term, producing harmful physical and psychological effects that are unpredictable, irreversible, and detrimental to human reproductive systems.
This will be a nightmare for mental health (especially for developing adolescents), and public safety (crashes, suicides, crime including crimes of violence). Law enforcement organizations oppose this, while the 6 million dollar funded pro-marijuana claims it will help police. Who are you going to believe?