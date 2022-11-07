To the editor:

As an undercover narcotics officer with the MO State Patrol in the 1970’s I witnessed young people using marijuana containing 1-3 percent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the chemical causing intoxication. By the 1980’s I learned from colleagues at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) research facility in Oxford, Mississippi, that street marijuana was increasing in THC content and samples were showing levels over 10 percent.