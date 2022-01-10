To The Editor:
Recently on the TV news, it was reported that schools in Chicago, Detroit and other places were closing because of a spike in omicron cases. WHY? For two years now, all we’ve been told is to “follow the science.” The “science” has proven over and over those children are the least ones at risk, and not to mention that taxpayers have funded, by most reports, $170 billion with “b” dollars to schools to keep them open. Are those who are closing going to refund any of that money?
Follow the science, but don’t question the science? (Strange but I was taught that is exactly what science was ... questioning what we see, hear, etc.).
The science has proven that keeping these children out of school has been devastating to them. Child suicide rates have grown to a staggering high, testing has shown that these children are also behind in all areas of academics, and so on.
If they are not going to keep the schools open, then return the taxpayer money! I for one would not want to fund schools so they can be open for the children’s sake, only to let them just close them while teachers are getting full salaries, with no repercussions.
Lisa Thurman
Washington